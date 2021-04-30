Di Giuseppe had one shot and two hits in Thursday's 4-0 loss to the Islanders.
Di Giuseppe cracked the lineup for the first time since April 6 with Chris Kreider sidelined by an undisclosed injury. He skated 10:21 in a fourth-line role and remains stuck on eight points in 28 appearances.
