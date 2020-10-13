Di Giuseppe signed a one-year, $700,000 contract extension with the Rangers on Tuesday.
Di Giuseppe split time between the AHL and NHL last season, picking up 14 goals and 26 points in 43 minor-league appearances and four points in 20 games with the Rangers. He'll likely continue to bounce between leagues in 2020-21, so he won't be a useful fantasy option.
More News
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: On scoresheet with helper•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Nets first points of season•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Summoned to big club•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Reassigned to minors•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Promoted to NHL•
-
Rangers' Phil Di Giuseppe: Dropped down a level•