Boilard recorded three assists in QMJHL Shawinigan's 8-5 loss to Blainville-Boisbriand on Sunday.

Boilard has gotten on the scoresheet in just two of nine games this season, but each time has been a three-point effort. The lack of consistency is a concern, but the ability to play a big role in a game is still a slight positive. Boilard has plenty of time to continue developing but will need to find a balance in his offense.