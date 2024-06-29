Boilard was the 119th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Few could have seen Boilard's breakout season coming. This is a kid that split time between a pair of BCHL teams two years ago, managing just 10 goals and 22 points in 48 games. He made the jump to the QMJHL this past season and became an immediate impact player, finishing with 22 goals and 62 points in 68 games. If the production and advancements in his game we saw from Boilard this past year is a sign of things to come, New York may have very well gotten a potential steal at this stage of the draft.