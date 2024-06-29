Boilard was the 119th overall pick by the Rangers in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Few could have seen Boilard's breakout season coming. He split time between two BCHL teams two years ago, managing just 10 goals and 22 points in 48 games. He made the jump to the QMJHL this past season and became an immediate impact player, finishing with 22 goals and 62 points in 68 contests. If the production and advancements in his game we saw from Boilard this past year are signs of things to come, the Rangers may have gotten a potential steal.