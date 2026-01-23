Boilard scored a goal and added an assist in QMJHL Cape Breton's 5-1 win over Halifax on Thursday.

Boilard was traded to the Eagles from Shawinigan in early January, and the early results with his new team have been poor. He has just three points over eight games for Cape Breton. Overall, the 20-year-old forward has 26 points (nine goals, 17 assists) through 41 appearances so far, a noticeably lower pace than the 46 points he put up in 53 regular-season outings with Baie-Comeau a year ago.