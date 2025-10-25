Boilard scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Shawinigan's 7-4 win over Sherbrooke.

Boilard is up to nine points through his first 10 games with the Cataractes. He's earned them in a trio of three-point efforts over his last five contests after moving past a slow start to the season. The Rangers prospect still needs to work on consistency at the junior level, especially as a fourth-round pick (2024) whose path to the NHL may take a few twists and turns.