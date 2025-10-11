Boilard scored twice and added an assist in QMJHL Shawinigan's 7-3 win over Gatineau on Friday.

Boilard had been held off the scoresheet in his first five games with Shawinigan after coming over from Baie-Comeau in the offseason. The 19-year-old was a fourth-round pick of the Rangers in 2024, but his offense dipped from 62 points in 68 outings in his draft year to just 46 points in 53 appearances in 2024-25. Boilard's slow start in 2025-26 isn't encouraging, but perhaps Friday's performance will spark his offense.