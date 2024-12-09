Smith scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Kraken.

Smith has goals in back-to-back contests for the first time this season. The veteran winger is up to five tallies, 14 points, 40 shots on net and a plus-2 rating over 25 appearances. Smith is seeing regular middle-six minutes but has lost his power-play role in recent games, so he has poor appeal in standard fantasy formats.