Smith scored his eighth goal of the season on his only shot in Sunday's 6-2 win over Chicago.
Smith had gone six games without a goal before giving the Rangers a 4-1 lead in the middle frame Sunday. The 33-year-old has gotten on the scoresheet in three consecutive games for the first time this season. This modest streak follows up an eight-game stretch in which Smith accounted for just one goal. The Ontario native is up to eight goals, 11 helpers and a plus-3 rating through 38 appearances.
