Smith scored a goal on two shots, added two hits and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Sabres.

Smith has three goals over his last four contests, and he's regained a spot on the second power-play unit with his improved play. The winger doubled the Rangers' lead to 2-0 with a third-period tally. Smith is up to six goals, 15 points, 44 shots on net, 18 hits, 17 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating through 27 outings this season.