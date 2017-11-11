Rangers' Rick Nash: Bags two goals Saturday

Nash recorded two goals and five shots in Saturday's 4-2 win against the Oilers.

The 33-year-old winger has five goals and eight points in his last 7 games. He may not be able to sustain such a pace given that his performance has dropped in recent seasons, but this hot streak is certainly worth riding.

