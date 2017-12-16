Rangers' Rick Nash: Breaks 2-2 tie late
Nash scored the game-winning goal in Friday's 4-2 triumph over the Kings.
Nash made a beautiful play to break a 2-2 tie with 3:27 remaining, forcing a turnover in the neutral zone before scooping up the puck and beating Jonathan Quick to the short side for an unassisted goal. The veteran forward continues to generate quality chances at an immense rate, and he tied for the team lead with five shots on goal in this one. While he's not the stud he once was, Nash remains a serviceable fantasy commodity with nine goals and 17 points in 32 games for the fast-paced Rangers.
