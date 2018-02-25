Play

Rangers' Rick Nash: Expected to be Boston bound

According to Darren Dreger of TSN, the Bruins and the Rangers are finalizing talks to send Nash to Boston.

It appears that there is still cap-related maneuvering to be done, but all signs point to Nash being a Bruin by Monday's trade deadline. Nash's presence in Boston would round out the Bruins' top nine, hoping to compete with the Penguins, who received Derick Brassard in a three-team, six-player trade Friday. It's unclear where Nash -- 28 points through 60 games this season -- will immediately fit in the Bruins' lineup, but the 33-year-old's veteran presence will surely be a positive come playoff time.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories