Rangers' Rick Nash: Gearing up for 1,000th game

Nash will suit up for his 1,000th NHL game when Arizona comes to town Thursday.

Nash was the first-overall pick in the 2002 NHL Draft and spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Blue Jackets, winning a Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy in 2004 after leading the league in goals. Though he's scored an impressive 417 goals and 772 points to this point in his career, injuries and Father Time have caused Nash's production to lag in recent seasons, going from 42 goals and 69 points in 2014-15 down to a total of 38 goals and 74 points in the past two campaigns combined. Nash hasn't seen things improve in 2017-18, either, as he owns a single point (a goal) through 10 games.