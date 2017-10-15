Rangers' Rick Nash: Gets first goal of season in loss
Nash scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.
Nasher still has silky paws, but at 33, his game is slowing down. He's coming off two straight sub-40 point seasons and three sub-40 ones in his last four years. Nash still has the potential to deliver 25 goals if healthy. But he's played fewer than 70 games in three of the past four campaigns, which makes him more of a depth filler in most fantasy settings.
More News
-
Rangers' Rick Nash: Healthy, skating against Isles•
-
Rangers' Rick Nash: Hampered by knee injury in playoffs•
-
Rangers' Rick Nash: Cashes in Game 4 winner•
-
Rangers' Rick Nash: Scores beauty goal in losing effort•
-
Rangers' Rick Nash: Back in action to finish season•
-
Rangers' Rick Nash: Excluded from lineup Saturday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...