Rangers' Rick Nash: Gets first goal of season in loss

Nash scored his first goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Devils.

Nasher still has silky paws, but at 33, his game is slowing down. He's coming off two straight sub-40 point seasons and three sub-40 ones in his last four years. Nash still has the potential to deliver 25 goals if healthy. But he's played fewer than 70 games in three of the past four campaigns, which makes him more of a depth filler in most fantasy settings.