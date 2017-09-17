Rangers' Rick Nash: Healthy, skating against Isles

Nash (knee) was included in the team's lineup for Monday's preseason contest against the Islanders.

The first overall pick from 2002 dealt with knee injuries on a couple of occasions last season and played through one during the playoffs. With Nash set to take on the Isles on Monday, his health no longer seems to be an issue. A 42-goal scorer just three seasons ago, Nash's game has fallen off quite a bit, but he should easily reach 20 goals again this year.