Rangers' Rick Nash: Healthy, skating against Isles
Nash (knee) was included in the team's lineup for Monday's preseason contest against the Islanders.
The first overall pick from 2002 dealt with knee injuries on a couple of occasions last season and played through one during the playoffs. With Nash set to take on the Isles on Monday, his health no longer seems to be an issue. A 42-goal scorer just three seasons ago, Nash's game has fallen off quite a bit, but he should easily reach 20 goals again this year.
More News
-
Rangers' Rick Nash: Hampered by knee injury in playoffs•
-
Rangers' Rick Nash: Cashes in Game 4 winner•
-
Rangers' Rick Nash: Scores beauty goal in losing effort•
-
Rangers' Rick Nash: Back in action to finish season•
-
Rangers' Rick Nash: Excluded from lineup Saturday•
-
Rangers' Rick Nash: Will be sidelined Wednesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...