Rangers' Rick Nash: Nets pair of goals in loss

Nash scored twice -- including once on the power play -- in Tuesday's loss to the Ducks.

Nash was credited with seven shots on goal in a dominant outing in which he hit the 15-goal mark for the 15th straight season. The power forward has hit his stride recently, scoring six times in his last five outings. Nash only has 10 assists this season, but he's shooting often and playing on the top line, so its hard to complain. At 33 years of age, Nash's goal-scoring ability still makes him worth owning in a wide variety of fantasy formats.