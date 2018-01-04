Rangers' Rick Nash: Point drought hits eight games

Nash saw his point drought grow to eight games in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to Chicago.

Nash failed to record a shot on goal in this one, but that's been far from the norm for the snakebitten sniper, who averaged 2.7 shots in the first seven games of this slump. While the pending unrestricted free agent isn't living up to his $7.8 million cap hit, the contending Rangers don't have much interest in moving him at the deadline and will probably try to extend the 33-year-old winger at a team-friendly price given his contributions in other areas besides scoring.