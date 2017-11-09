Rangers' Rick Nash: Pots empty-netter
Nash scored into an empty net with eight seconds left to secure Wednesday's 4-2 victory over Boston.
Nash's goal was well-deserved considering he tied for the team lead with four shots and was instrumental in holding Boston's power play without a goal in four tries with 2:57 of shorthanded ice time. The power forward continues to put rubber on net at a fantastic rate with 60 shots in 17 games, but has still lit the lamp only four times. Considering Nash is a career 12.2 percent shooter, it's safe to expect his career-low 6.7 percent season mark to keep rising.
