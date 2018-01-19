Rangers' Rick Nash: Scores two more Thursday

Nash erupted for his second consecutive two-goal game and added an assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Sabres.

Nash opened the scoring in the first period and benefited from a favorable bounce off the boards to tap in another go-ahead goal in the third before bagging an apple on Pavel Buchnevich's game-winner. If the 12-time 20-goal scorer was dropped onto the waiver wire during his 12-game goal drought, owners with room to spare would be wise to give Nash a look given his recent turnaround.