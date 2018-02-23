Rangers' Rick Nash: Set to sit Friday
If he isn't traded prior to puck drop, Nash won't suit up for Friday's game against Minnesota, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.
It's no secret that the Rangers are looking to sell prior to Monday's trade deadline, and with Michael Grabner already headed to New Jersey in a deal with the Devils, Nash is now New York's last piece that is sure to be with a new team next week. If the 33-year-old winger isn't already on a new roster prior to puck drop Sunday against Detroit, he'll undoubtedly sit that contest out as well.
