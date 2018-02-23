Rangers' Rick Nash: Sitting out Friday
Nash (not injury related) will sit out a second straight game Friday against the Wild, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.
Nash was essentially already ruled out for Friday's game against the Wild if he didn't get dealt prior to the matchup and the Rangers have yet to pull the trigger. It seems highly unlikely he would draw into Sunday's game either ahead of Monday's trade deadline, but it wouldn't be surprising if he is sent elsewhere before then.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...