Play

Rangers' Rick Nash: Sitting out Friday

Nash (not injury related) will sit out a second straight game Friday against the Wild, Dan Rosen of NHL.com reports.

Nash was essentially already ruled out for Friday's game against the Wild if he didn't get dealt prior to the matchup and the Rangers have yet to pull the trigger. It seems highly unlikely he would draw into Sunday's game either ahead of Monday's trade deadline, but it wouldn't be surprising if he is sent elsewhere before then.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories