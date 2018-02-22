Rangers' Rick Nash: Sitting out Thursday

Nash will sit out Thursday's game against the Canadiens with the team in ongoing discussions to deal him, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

The Rangers don't want to risk an injury nixing a trade to another club, so they will hold Nash out of Thursday's festivities. The veteran winger may have already played his last game in a Rangers uniform, with only one game Friday remaining before the trade deadline. The Rangers recalled Vinni Lettieri from AHL Hartford on Thursday, and he and Paul Carey will sub in for Nash and Michael Grabner.