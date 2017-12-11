Rangers' Rick Nash: Snaps out of short slump
Nash's pair of assists in Friday's 5-2 home win over the Devils snapped his four-game pointless streak.
While he's clearly past his prime, Nash remains a valuable commodity in deep leagues given that he's averaging just over a half-point per game. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault has been running the veteran out on the power play for 2:19, but the bad news is that the Canadian's only converted two man-advantage goals through 29 contests. His propensity for putting up multi-point outings -- he's up to five of those this year -- prevents Nash from fading into fantasy obscurity.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...