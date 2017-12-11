Rangers' Rick Nash: Snaps out of short slump

Nash's pair of assists in Friday's 5-2 home win over the Devils snapped his four-game pointless streak.

While he's clearly past his prime, Nash remains a valuable commodity in deep leagues given that he's averaging just over a half-point per game. Rangers coach Alain Vigneault has been running the veteran out on the power play for 2:19, but the bad news is that the Canadian's only converted two man-advantage goals through 29 contests. His propensity for putting up multi-point outings -- he's up to five of those this year -- prevents Nash from fading into fantasy obscurity.