Rangers' Rick Nash: Solid two-point effort

Nash registered a power-play goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Panthers.

The stalwart from the left wing only had four points in 14 games heading into this latest contest, and he's probably going to need plenty more performances like the one he had Saturday to regain the trust of his fantasy owners. Here are perhaps two of the biggest concerns with Nash these days: his current shooting percentage of 5.7 is easily a career low and he has just one point on the man advantage. Nash won't be a must-start in the fantasy realm unless he can start showing more game-to-game consistency.