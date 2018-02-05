Rangers' Rick Nash: Submits trade list

Nash submitted his no-trade list to the Rangers on Sunday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

As a proven 20-goal scorer, Nash could garner a healthy return on the market as a one-year rental. The Ontario native will be a free agent following the 2017-18 campaign, which means the Rangers will try to shop him before the deadline in order to get some kind of return. Where he lands -- likely a playoff contender -- will determine what sort of fantasy value the 33-year-old will offer for the remainder of the season.