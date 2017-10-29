Rangers' Rick Nash: Two-point night not enough to lift team to win
Nash scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's loss to the Canadiens. The points were just his fourth and fifth of the season (13 games).
Old man Nash had just played his 1000th game Thursday, but didn't pick up any points in it. He looked solid on Saturday, but don't expect the Nasher of old. If he stays healthy, he's on pace for just 38 points.
