Rangers' Riley Hughes: Racking up points in BCHL
Hughes picked up a hat trick and added two assists to help lead BCHL Victoria to a 10-6 win over Coquitlam on Friday.
Hughes is the rare seventh-round selection who is worth keeping an eye on. He now has 17 goals and 34 points in 30 games for Victoria and the Massachusetts native is known for his terrific passing ability. Hughes should continue to put up big numbers the rest of the way. He is committed to Northeastern University for the 2019-20 season.
