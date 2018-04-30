O'Gara played in eight games for Boston and 22 for the Rangers, notching three points in 2017-18.

The three assists were O'Gara's first NHL points and all came after he was dealt to New York on Feb. 20, and he also played in 43 games in the minors for AHL Providence prior, posting eight points (two goals, six assists) in 43 games. The 24-year-old certainly wasn't eased into the blue line either with the Rangers, as he averaged 17:09 of ice time per game while receiving more defensive zone starts than offensive, although his role was really only open because of the Ryan McDonagh trade and Kevin Shattenkirk's knee injury. O'Gara will be a restricted free agent so it's unclear if he'll return to the Rangers, but if he does, he could find a starting role on the young defensive group.