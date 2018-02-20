Rangers' Rob O'Gara: Dealt to New York
O'Gara and a 2018 third-round draft pick were shipped off to the Rangers on Tuesday in return for Nick Holden.
O'Gara was being buried on the defensive depth chart in Boston and saw action in just eight games for the big club, putting up no points and a minus-5 rating while averaging 10:59 of ice time. The New York native will get a new start in his home state and perhaps the change in scenery will help his development. Per Rick Carpiniello of The Athletic, O'Gara is expected to join the Rangers immediately rather than be assigned to AHL Hartford.
