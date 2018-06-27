O'Gara has received a qualifying offer from the Rangers.

O'Gara came over from the Bruins at the trade deadline and ended up playing in the final 22 games for New York, logging three assists without a goal. The 24-year-old blueliner has good size at 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds, but his lack of skill makes O'Gara more of an organizational depth piece.

