Rangers' Rob O'Gara: Picks up second career point
O'Gara recorded an assist and four shots in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Flyers.
O'Gara's helper was his second point in 14 games with the Rangers. He had failed to get on the scoresheet in 11 career appearances for Boston prior to getting dealt along with a third-round pick for fellow blueliner Nick Holden just before the late-February trade deadline. The 2011 fifth-rounder's offensive game is unlikely to ever progress to the point of relevance in most fantasy settings, but his skills in his own zone could still lead to a prosperous NHL career.
