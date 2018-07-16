Rangers' Rob O'Gara: Sticking with Rangers
O'Gara accepted his qualifying offer from the Rangers for the 2018-19 season Sunday.
O'Gara was brought to New York as part of the Nick Holden trade with the Bruins last season. He would score just three points in 22 games to close out the 2018 season with the Rangers but was still able to keep steady playing time. Heading into next year, the 25-year-old blueliner should stay in a relatively unproductive, bottom-pair role.
