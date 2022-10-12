Carpenter produced an assist, two hits and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Lightning.

Carpenter helped out on Barclay Goodrow's third-period tally. The assist was the first point for Carpenter as a Ranger in his first game with the club after signing a one-year deal in July. The 31-year-old may not be an everyday player with his new team, though he's unlikely to see more than a fourth-line role when he is in the lineup. Carpenter produced 12 points, 136 hits, 36 PIM and a minus-11 rating in 67 games between the Blackhawks and the Flames in 2021-22.