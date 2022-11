Carpenter scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Coyotes.

Carpenter sat out as a healthy scratch in the previous two games. He responded well, tallying the Rangers' fourth goal to add some insurance to their lead. The 31-year-old is the epitome of a defense-first fourth-liner, so it's no surprise it took some time for him to get his first goal as a Ranger. He's up to two points, 11 shots on net, 23 hits, six PIM and a minus-4 rating through 14 contests.