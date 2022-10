Carpenter (upper body) will not play Monday against the Ducks, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old forward skated Monday but he's still considered day-to-day after suffering an injury in Winnipeg on Friday. However, with Sammy Blais (upper body) back in action and Vitali Kravtsov (upper body) nearing his return, it's unclear if Carpenter will still have a spot in the lineup once he's healthy.