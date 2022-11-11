Carpenter was a healthy scratch for Thursday's 8-2 win over the Red Wings.

Carpenter helps out on faceoffs and is a defensively responsible fourth-line center, but coach Gerard Gallant was looking to spark the Rangers' slumping offense Thursday, and scratching Carpenter proved to be a prudent move since the fourth-line combination of Barclay Goodrow, Sammy Blais and Julien Gauthier combined for two goals and five points. It may take an injury for Carpenter to work his way back into the lineup.