Lindgren recorded a goal and an assist in the Rangers' 6-3 win over Seattle on Friday.

Lindgren's marker was scored on an empty net while the Rangers were shorthanded. He has a goal and 16 points in 50 games this season. That matches his career high in points, which was set over 51 contests during the 2020-21 campaign. Lindgren was going through a quiet patch offensively entering Friday's action, recording just an assist over his previous 11 outings.