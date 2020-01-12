Lindgren (lower body) registered an assist and was plus-2 with one hit in Saturday's 5-2 loss to St. Louis.

Lindgren suffered his injury Thursday when he blocked a shot against New Jersey but was right back in the lineup Saturday. The 21-year-old assisted on the game's opening goal for his first point since Dec. 22, halting an eight-game point drought. With just one goal and eight assists in 34 games, he does not provide any fantasy appeal.