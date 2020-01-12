Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Avoids injury absence
Lindgren (lower body) registered an assist and was plus-2 with one hit in Saturday's 5-2 loss to St. Louis.
Lindgren suffered his injury Thursday when he blocked a shot against New Jersey but was right back in the lineup Saturday. The 21-year-old assisted on the game's opening goal for his first point since Dec. 22, halting an eight-game point drought. With just one goal and eight assists in 34 games, he does not provide any fantasy appeal.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.