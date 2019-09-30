Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Back in AHL
Lindgren was reassigned to the minors Monday.
Lindgren was almost certainly going to start the year with AHL Hartford, especially considering the emergence of Adam Fox on the blue line. The 21-year-old Lindgren saw action in five games for the Rangers last year and figures to see a similar workload in 2019-20.
