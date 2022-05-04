Lindren exited Tuesday's Game 1 overtime loss to the Penguins with a lower-body issue, but he's expected to be available for Thursday's Game 2 against Pittsburgh, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

Lindgren logged a whopping 28:44 of ice time in Tuesday's triple-overtime affair, picking up three hits and five blocks, so he's likely dealing with some soreness, but he should nonetheless be available for Game 2. If Lindgren's unexpectedly unable to go, Justin Braun will likely draw into the lineup.