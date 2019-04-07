Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Bounces back to minors
The Rangers reassigned Lindgren to AHL Hartford on Sunday.
Lindgren suited up for the final two games of the season, posting zero points and a minus-5 rating. The 21-year-old will play in the final four games with AHL Hartford, and he'll likely return to the minor-league squad to begin next season.
