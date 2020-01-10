Coach David Quinn classified Lindgren (lower body) as day-to-day following Thursday's win over New Jersey, Brett Cyrgalis of the New York Post reports.

Quinn said the injury occurred when Lindgren blocked a heavy slapshot from P.K. Subban in the first period, and Lindgren was unable to return to the game. The 21-year-old will have a day off to prepare before the Rangers re-take the ice Saturday against the Blues.