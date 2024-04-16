Lindgren notched an assist and blocked two shots in Monday's 4-0 win over the Senators.

Lindgren had been held off the scoresheet in his last seven games since a three-point effort versus the Coyotes on March 30. The 26-year-old defenseman ends the regular season with 17 points -- one shy of his career high -- while adding 73 shots on net, 114 hits, 103 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating through 76 appearances. Lindgren is a defensive stalwart for the Rangers, and he should begin the playoffs in a top-four role.