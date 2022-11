Lindgren (upper body) could play Thursday versus Detroit, Vince Z. Mercogliano of USA Today reports.

Lindgren exited Thursday's loss to the Bruins with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Boston's David Pastrnak, but it sounds like he's likely closer to probable than questionable for Thursday's game versus the Red Wings. If he's able to go, Lindgren will likely replace Libor Hajek in the lineup against Detroit.