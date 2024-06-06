Lindgren said Tuesday that he suffered a cracked rib in the Rangers' May 16 win over the Hurricanes in the second round of the Eastern Conference playoffs, Mollie Walker of the New York Post reports.

Lindgren was held out of a few practices leading up to the Eastern Conference Final due to the injury, but he proceeded to play in all six of games in the Rangers' eventual 4-2 series loss to the Panthers, tallying two assists while averaging 19:07 in ice time. The 26-year-old will get some extended time to heal up over the offseason and should be fully cleared well in advance of training camp.