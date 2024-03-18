Lindgren (lower body) is expected to be out of action for a few weeks, Peter Baugh of The Athletic reports.

Lindgren's injury, which he sustained in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Islanders, isn't as bad as the Rangers initially feared. Still, it is unclear if he will return before the end of the regular season. Lindgren has collected 13 points, 88 blocked shots and 100 hits in 66 games this season. The Rangers recalled Brandon Scanlin from AHL Hartford on Monday to serve as a depth option. Chad Ruhwedel will probably draw into the lineup Tuesday versus Winnipeg due to Lindgren's absence.