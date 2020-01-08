Rangers' Ryan Lindgren: Doesn't face suspension
Lindgren wasn't issued supplemental discipline for his hit on Colorado's Joonas Donskoi during Tuesday's win.
Lindgren had a hearing with the NHL Department of Player Safety on Wednesday, and it was determined that he "took a proper angle of approach, did not extend outward or upward and hit through Donskoi's core" and the head contact was "unavoidable." Following the hit, Colorado's Nazem Kadri dropped the gloves with Lindgren, and the latter didn't return after the bout due to an upper-body injury. It's unclear if he'll be able to play Thursday versus the Devils.
