Lindgren (upper body) won't return to Thursday's game versus the Bruins, Arthur Staple of The Athletic reports.

Lindgren left the game in the first period. The 24-year-old defenseman is a tough guy on the Rangers' blue line, as he's racked up 17 hits, 12 PIM and 28 blocked shots in 12 contests while adding two assists this year. More information on his status should surface before Sunday's game versus the Red Wings.